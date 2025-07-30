OGE Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $107.5…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $107.5 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $741.6 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.21 to $2.33 per share.

