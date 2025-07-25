OceanFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $99.4 million.

