O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.55 per share.

