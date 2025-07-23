NVR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $333.7 million. On…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $333.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $108.54.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $104.89 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.