Novartis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.04 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.04 billion.

