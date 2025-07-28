Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $108 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $108 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.