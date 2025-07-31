Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $30 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be $1.14.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 per share.

