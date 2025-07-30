Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Great Stirrup Cay Expansion with Epic Water Park

The tides are changing at Norwegian‘s Great Stirrup Cay — with the addition of its brand-new Great Tides Waterpark, that…

The tides are changing at Norwegian‘s Great Stirrup Cay — with the addition of its brand-new Great Tides Waterpark, that is.

In a July 29 press release, the budget-friendly cruise line announced its plans to add a 6-acre water park to its private island escape in the Bahamas in summer 2026. The build-out is part of a larger Great Stirrup Cay expansion that kicks off in late 2025. The announcement comes on the heels of Carnival’s brand-new Celebration Key private island destination opening on July 19.

Norwegian Cruise Line passengers on select Caribbean itineraries can expect the following highlights:

Great Tides Waterpark

— Multiple waterslides: a total of 19 waterslides

— Dynamic river: a nearly 800-foot, energized version of a standard lazy river, fitted with a wading pool and a bioluminescent-style tunnel

— Tidal Tower: a 170-foot structure with eight distinct waterslides

— Cliffside Cove: complete with racer slides; two industry-first cliff jumps towering 10 and 15 feet tall, respectively; the only four-person family slide in the Caribbean; and the secluded Grotto Bar, hidden in a cave beneath the family slide

— Kids splash zone: a 9,000-square-foot play area featuring a 40-foot-tall tipping water bucket, eight miniature slides, water features and more

— Premium cabanas: dotted around the dynamic river and kids splash zone

Other Great Stirrup Cay Enhancements

— Great Life Lagoon: a new 1.4-acre pool area with private cabanas/villas, complimentary lounge chairs and two swim-up bars designed for adults and kids (the Reef Bar and Waves Bar, respectively)

— Splash Harbor: a complimentary kids splash pad with immersive fountains and a lounge in the shade

— Horizon Park: an included sports area with lawn games, pickleball courts, a mini-golf course and more

— Hammock Bay: a serene beach area with 50 hammocks, a bar and a nearby barbecue buffet

— Vibe Shore Club: an exclusive adults-only zone with day beds, umbrellas, villas and a private bar (admission fee applies)

— All-new features: new mini aquatic racecourse with jet karts shore excursion; new heated swimming pool; new pier accommodating multiple ships; and a revamped welcome plaza with an island-wide tram

Fifteen ships are scheduled to sail to Great Stirrup Cay in 2026, including two of Norwegian’s newest vessels: Norwegian Aqua (launched April 2025) and Norwegian Luna (debuting spring 2026).

Great Stirrup Cay spans more than 250 acres on the Berry Islands of the Bahamas; it is one of the oldest cruise line private islands, dating back to the 1970s.

