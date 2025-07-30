NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2 million…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $342.7 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.53 to $3.65 per share.

