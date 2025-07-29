Northwest Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.7…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $202.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $150.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.