Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.71 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.06 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $25 to $25.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.05 billion to $42.25 billion.

