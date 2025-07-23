Northrim: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million in its second quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of $2.09 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

