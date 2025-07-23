Northfield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.6 million in…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $67 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.9 million.

