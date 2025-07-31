Northern Oil and Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $706.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $574.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.