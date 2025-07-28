Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $25.2 million in its…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $25.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $3.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.4 million, or $10.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $212.8 million.

