Norfolk Southern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $768 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

