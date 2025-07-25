Nokia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $108.9 million. The…

Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $108.9 million.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

