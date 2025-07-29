Nextracker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $157.2 million.…

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $864.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $853.4 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.96 to $4.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXT

