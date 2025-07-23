NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.7 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

