NexPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $22.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, NexPoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 47 cents.

