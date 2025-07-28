NewtekOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported net income of $13.7…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported net income of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

