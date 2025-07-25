Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.06 billion. On a per-share…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $5.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

