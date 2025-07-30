New Oriental: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.1…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $371.7 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion.

