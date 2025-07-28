New Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $68.6 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $68.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period.

