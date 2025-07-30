Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $107.5 million.…

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $687.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.3 million.

