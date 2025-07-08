Networking in an Online MBA Program: 3 Questions to Ask and 3 Tips

Networking is a critical part of advancing your career through MBA studies — and classmates, professors and alumni all play…

Networking is a critical part of advancing your career through MBA studies — and classmates, professors and alumni all play a role. But for online students, building those relationships often requires more intentional effort.

“One of the big jobs that they have as part of their MBA is to build a network,” says Amy Estey, academic program manager for the online MBA program at the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business and Economics. “You have to work at it.”

Networking effectively in an online MBA program is all about asking good questions and using strategic approaches to make strong connections, experts say. Here are some questions to consider to choose the right online MBA and tips to get the most out of networking within your program.

Questions to Ask

What Networking Opportunities Are Available?

It’s valuable to ask what networking opportunities are available and whether students receive training to become better networkers, Estey says.

Many online MBA programs offer a range of networking opportunities — including career fairs and presentations — to help students build meaningful relationships. Programs are increasingly expanding these opportunities virtually, experts say.

Susan Brown, director of the executive, professional and online MBA programs at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, says the program offers in-person networking events that are open to online students, as well as virtual business visits and town halls featuring guest speakers.

Is the Program Structured as a Rigid Cohort?

Students should ask about the flexibility of the program, says Luke Bickel, director of graduate programs at Butler University’s Lacy School of Business in Indiana.

In an online environment, it’s harder for students to meet other students. “If it is a rigid cohort, they’re only going to know the students in their particular cohort,” Bickel says. “So asking about things like the flexibility to take classes on slightly different schedules or a different pace in the program will allow them to meet more students.”

At the same time, some say, rigid or lockstep formats may allow students to form deeper bonds with classmates, and a strong sense of community. There are advantages to both structures, so consider the better fit for you.

MBA applicants often raise these questions during the admissions process — especially in asynchronous programs, where students want both autonomy and connection, experts say.

“The general phrasing is something like, ‘I love the flexibility, I love the autonomy and the pace of this online program. How am I going to feel connected? How am I going to be supported? How am I going to be engaged with other students?'” Brown says.

How Do I Connect With Other Students Online?

Students should ask how they’ll connect with their peers, experts say, since building those relationships is essential to success in an online MBA program.

“It takes a little more effort, so students need to put themselves out there and communicate directly with their classmates,” Bickel says. “Most of us are used to Zoom and (Microsoft) Teams meetings at this point, and taking the time to connect with your classmates outside of the live class session times is really important.”

Experts recommend starting conversations during study groups, group projects or on discussion boards. Brown says many online MBA programs are team-based and require collaboration among students. She also encourages students to have virtual coffee chats or happy hours to get to know each other.

“Help is all around them,” Estey says. “You have to kind of take the steps to get to know people and get to see people.”

Networking Tips

Engage With Your Professors

MBA professors are an incredibly valuable resource for students, Bickel says. They offer academic knowledge and real-world experience while providing students with a “wider network of people to connect with both personally and professionally.”

The best way to connect with professors is by showing up to live online classes and actively participating through questions and discussion, experts say. It’s important to be authentic and not transactional, Brown says.

“Go to office hours, ask about the class, engage with the faculty, ask about their research,” Brown says. “You can’t just never show up and never ask about the class or the work, and then show up in six months and ask them for a recommendation or a contact.”

Take Advantage of Digital Platforms

Students should update their online presence, especially LinkedIn profiles, to highlight their work achievements and engage with others, experts say.

“We also have a one-credit seminar class that is about branding and networking, and one of the things that they have to do is update their LinkedIn profile,” Estey says. “Some people don’t use LinkedIn — or maybe their industry doesn’t use LinkedIn very much — and this kind of gives them a glimpse of how they could use it, and have it ready to go when people start looking at them.”

Using course communication tools is another effective way to network with students in your program. Some platforms allow students to create profiles to share their career paths and goals, making it easier to connect one-on-one and build relationships within the program, Bickel says. One of those platforms is Canvas, a learning management system.

“We created this Canvas hub” that allows students to introduce themselves, communicate and collaborate, says Andrea Hartman, academic program manager for on-campus MBA and graduate certificate programs at Lerner College. “It goes kind of beyond what LinkedIn does, where it tries to establish personal connections between students that aren’t necessarily career-related connections.”

Reach Out to Your Program’s Career Services

Students in an online MBA program should also connect with alumni by reaching out to their program’s career services office, experts say. Getting feedback and connections from as many people as possible is important, Bickel says.

“Sometimes our alumni will come in and do presentations, or career services has somebody lined up to do presentations, and our students are all invited to those presentations whether they’re on campus or online,” Estey says.

Career services offices offer a range of resources that students can use as needed — from LinkedIn and resume help to interview preparation and job search strategies, Brown says. When job opportunities come in from alumni or current students, career services staff share and promote them within the program.

“We give them the opportunities and the moments to engage in networking, and we encourage them to do so, but ultimately it is up to them to lean in and engage,” Brown says.

