Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.13…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.13 billion.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of $7.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.07 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $11.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $11.53 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.