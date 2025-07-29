NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.1…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.1 million in its second quarter.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $181.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.9 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 12 cents per share.

