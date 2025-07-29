Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $612.2 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $612.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $225.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.09 billion, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $894.7 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $820 million to $840 million.

