Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 4:23 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Thursday reported profit of $924,000 in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up