NBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $22.5 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $224.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.6 million.

