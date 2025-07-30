Navient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million. The…

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $806 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $131 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.8 million.

