NatWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.65 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.71 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.35 billion, topping Street forecasts.

