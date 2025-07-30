National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported profit of $149.8 million…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported profit of $149.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.64.

The energy company posted revenue of $531.8 million in the period.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $6.95 per share.

