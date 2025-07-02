National Beverage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.8…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $186.8 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIZZ

