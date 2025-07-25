Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $452 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $452 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.31 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

