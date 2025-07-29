Nabors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.9 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.05 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $838.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $832.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $831.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.