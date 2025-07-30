MYR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.5 million…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.70.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $900.3 million in the period.

