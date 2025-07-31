Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.