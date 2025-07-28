MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Monday reported net income of $2 million…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Monday reported net income of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Fairmont, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

