Mueller Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $245.9 million in its second quarter.

The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.96 per share.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

