MSCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $303.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.16 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $772.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.6 million.

