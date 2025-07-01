MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $56.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $971.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.1 million.

