Mr Cooper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.13 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $608 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $678.9 million.

