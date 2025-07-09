Mosquitoes: Safety and Preventing Bites

If you’ve spent time outdoors, chances are you’ve had a run-in with a mosquito. Beyond being pests, mosquitoes can cause…

If you’ve spent time outdoors, chances are you’ve had a run-in with a mosquito. Beyond being pests, mosquitoes can cause itchy bites and carry infectious diseases. That’s because when mosquitos bite to feed on your blood, they also inject their saliva into your skin.

Whether traveling to a new area, spending time outdoors in warmer weather or living with mosquitoes year-round, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself. Read on to learn how to properly treat mosquito bites as well as how to prevent these blood-suckers from biting you in the first place.

Health Risks of Mosquitoes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention name mosquitoes the deadliest animal in the world because of the many — and sometimes fatal — diseases it can transmit through its blood-sucking bite. For example, mosquitoes can carry and transmit malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, yellow fever and West Nile virus.

West Nile virus, currently the most prevalent mosquito-spread virus in the U.S., can cause symptoms such as a fever, headache, skin rash and vomiting. More serious forms of the disease, such as West Nile encephalitis or meningitis, can be fatal among those who are immunocompromised. Research shows there have been around 51,000 clinical cases and 2,300 reported deaths in the U.S. since 1999.

“The one that’s always being reported on is West Nile virus because it is really something that is prolific in the summers,” says Dr. Adrian Vasquez, assistant professor of biology at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, and researcher of mosquito-borne illnesses. “Especially now, we are having these warmer, longer periods of summer.”

As temperatures climb, so have the reports of West Nile virus. Studies have attributed an increase in West Nile virus in the U.S. to an increase in temperatures, as well as changes in rainfall and humidity.

“It’s really hard to predict what these animals are going to do year after year,” Vasquez says. “I would say that increased rain and increased heat is a benefit for mosquito proliferation.”

Vasquez also says that it is generally understood, by both agencies and experts, that if these warming conditions continue, mosquitoes will continue to increase in population and the public health issue will grow.

How to Treat Mosquito Bites

What should you do if you are bit?

— First, wash the area with soap to minimize the risk of infection.

— Then apply ice or a cold pack to reduce swelling and itching.

— Apply over-the-counter anti-itch or bite creams.

— Try to avoid scratching the bite as this can increase the risk of infection.

“Most reactions are localized and will go away after a few days,” says Dr. Neha Vyas, assistant clinical professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In these cases, just wash the area, apply ice for any swelling and use an over-the-counter cream or antihistamine for itching.

However, it is important to monitor and not ignore any severe symptoms that might come up. Some people develop what’s known as “skeeter syndrome,” which is a more severe allergic reaction to a bite, marked by a large area of swelling and inflammation and, in some cases, fever, blisters and pain. These symptoms usually start about eight to 10 hours after a bite. If you have severe symptoms or suspect skeeter syndrome, consult a doctor or allergist for proper diagnosis and treatment, especially if you experience fever, difficulty breathing or dizziness.

“If you start to experience a fever, severe joint aches, muscle aches or have trouble breathing, seek medical attention right away,” says Vyas. “These more severe reactions can occur up to 14 days after a mosquito bite, so be on the lookout for up to two weeks.”

How to Prevent Mosquito Bites

As you work, hike, picnic or spend time outdoors, you’ll want to avoid potential disease-causing bites. See what tips for what to wear, what to buy and what repellents to use to best avoid these pests.

Wear long pants and sleeves, especially for children

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when going outdoors to protect yourself from insect bites. Put a cap on your head and swap sandals for boots or closed-toe shoes.

In some cases, it’s safer to rely on an extra measure of chemical protection, says Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “If you go into an area that’s really high in mosquito infestation, you probably want to go with permethrin-treated clothing as well,” he says. You can purchase permethrin to treat your own clothes or buy pretreated garments at outdoor-wear retailers.

Don’t forget to protect babies and small children as well as yourself on family outings in mosquito-heavy areas, Hotez reminds parents. In risky areas or seasons, he says: “Dress your child with clothing that covers the arms and legs. Cover the stroller, crib and baby carrier with mosquito netting.”

Drain any standing water around your home and yard

“Mosquitoes are versatile, highly biodiverse and pretty efficient at reproducing,” Vasquez says. He says that even small amounts of stagnant water in gutters, an old flower pot, a hole in a tree or a birdbath can allow mosquitoes to breed and multiply. Stay on top of standing water around your home to avoid attracting mosquitoes. These include vases, pet water bowls, pool covers, trash cans, rain barrels, fountains and even discarded tires.

Add nets or screens

If a mosquito problem worsens, you may need a physical barrier. For example, consider adding a mosquito net around your bed or screens or your windows and doors.

Invest in the right bug repellent

The following four ingredients can be found in many over-the-counter insect repellents.

— Picaridin, which is derived from black pepper, is considered effective and safe when applied directly to the skin or clothing to repel mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers and other insects.

— Oil of lemon eucalyptus. Among naturally derived repellents, oil of lemon eucalyptus is considered an effective ingredient for long-lasting mosquito protection. However, the CDC cautions that pure oil of lemon eucalyptus (essential oil) is not recommended. Instead of using the essential oil itself, look for commercial repellents that include pure oil of lemon eucalyptus on the label.

— DEET. Deet is considered the gold standard when it comes to a repellant for mosquitoes and similar pests. “Bug sprays with DEET have been around since the 1940s and are common and easy to find,” says Vyas.

— IR3535. Also known as ethyl butylacetylaminopropionate, IR3535 is a repellant with an active ingredient that can be used for flies, ticks and mosquitoes. Vyas says it can be found in some commonly available repellants.

Make sure you are using repellents correctly so you are fully protected.

“Make sure you spray all exposed areas of your skin, especially around your collar, wrists and ankles, where blood-loving arthropods enjoy feeding,” says Vyas. “Apply it to your face, but don’t spray it directly on your face. Instead, spray the product in your hands and then apply it to your face, avoiding your eyes, nose and mouth.”

Vasquez says that, when you use a protect without following instructions on the packaging, you not only risk bites, but also adds potential for the mosquitoes to become resistant if the product fails to kill them.

Consider electronic and wearable repellents

There are also a variety of electronic devices and gadgets you can place outside your home that can help repel mosquitoes.

“They sell devices that heat up a product to repel the mosquitoes,” Vasquez says, which he has used himself and found to be effective in keeping away mosquitoes. Another option is products utilize a light to lure and trap mosquitoes. While this can be a good option for those looking to avoid chemicals or scents, they tend to attract other light-sensitive bugs more frequently than mosquitoes. Thus, if hoping to get rid of mosquitoes fast, opt for a device that also incorporates one of the proven effective repellents.

Another option is ultrasonic mosquito repellents, which use high-frequency sound waves to deter mosquitoes. However, studies have not proven that this method is actually effective in repelling mosquitoes.

There are also some wearable devices that can be clipped onto clothes or worn as wristbands. While these can be an easy option, research found that wearables containing DEET and PMD are the only ones shown to be effective, and most offered weak protection.

Do Natural Repellents Work?

There are also some natural ingredients that are often believed to repel mosquitoes. However, many of these natural repellents are not supported by evidence, and might not be effective in solving a mosquito problem.

For example, although chewing garlic is often touted as a natural way to ward off mosquitoes, that method isn’t supported by evidence. “This idea (that) if you ingest garlic or take thiamine (vitamin B1), … it reduces your attractiveness to mosquitoes. This shows up quite commonly, but it’s pretty well scientifically debunked,” says Dr. Mark Fradin, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

Another popular natural repellent for mosquitoes is citronella, an essential plant oil that is said to repel the bugs through its scent. Citronella can be applied directly to the skin or burned in candles or coils to emit insect-repelling smoke as you lounge on your patio or deck. However, at best, citronella only supplements rather than replaces proven chemicals for effective mosquito protection. Studies have shown that, while citronella may have an effect in repelling mosquitoes, it is not nearly as repellent as DEET.

Other essential oils that may have some mosquito-repelling properties include lavender, clove, catnip, rose geranium and peppermint oil. But studies are rather limited and protection may not be very long lasting — lasting in most cases just an hour or two. As with other essential oils, with the exception of peppermint oil, none of these should be applied in their pure form directly to the skin as they can cause skin irritations.

Bottom Line

How do you know which remedies to try, and at what length to protect yourself and your home? Mosquitoes themselves are not a serious threat, Vasquez reminds. While the bites themselves cause an annoyance the bigger risk is the spread of disease that could accompany. “Getting bit by a mosquito is not so bad, except what it might give you is the issue,” Vasquez says.

It is also worth noting that not every remedy will be right for the situation. “There’s different species of mosquitoes, different habits, and so different things will work,” Vasquez says. Instead, he recommends a multi-pronged approach, trying different things until you know what works best for yourself and your home.

