Moog: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $971.4 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $8.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.8 billion.

