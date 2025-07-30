Monro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1…

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $301 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.