Monolithic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $133.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $4.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $664.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $730 million.

