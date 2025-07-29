Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $641 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $641 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.88 billion.

