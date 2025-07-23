Molina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $255 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $4.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.48 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.50 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $11.43 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.84 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $19 per share, with revenue expected to be $44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.